Over 95% of employees comply with vaccine mandates, Arizona hospitals say

Ninety-seven percent of Banner Health’s workforce, which includes 48,000 employees in Arizona, have complied with the policy. According to a statement from CEO Peter Fine, those noncompliant will “be placed on unpaid leave and will have until November 30 to comply with this requirement or resign.” The statement also said there would be no interruptions to their level of care as a result.

Across the hospitals, accommodations were considered for those unable to receive the vaccine. White said Valleywise employees had to provide religious or medical reasons, such as allergies to components of the vaccines.

With less than 1% of staff terminated at Valleywise, White said, understaffing remains at last month’s rate, about 10 to 15 nurses short on a daily basis.

“We have not really seen any relief around that. … Our emergency department volumes continue to be high as well,” he said.

Dignity Health and HonorHealth also saw high compliance rates, at 98% and 95% respectively.

HonorHealth, which has more than 13,000 employees, said in a statement it would “meet with those noncompliant team members in the coming weeks to address any barriers that are preventing them from becoming compliant.” HonorHealth did not comment on how any losses would impact their quality of care.