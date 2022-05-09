Plants with a purpose: A look at Flagstaff's wildflowers

Gingerly, oh-so-slowly, my companion navigated our vehicle down a gnarly stretch of a back road on the south face of Mt. Humphries. Heavy monsoons damaged this section, which now doubled as a drainage, to almost impassable. As we crept down the eroded track, I noticed a tangle of wild rose briars mixed with verbena on one side of the road.

No other flora dared put down root in this disturbed spot. But sometime, maybe a handful of years ago, rose seeds slid and verbena nutlets bounced from pollinated plants further up the mountain. The seeds took root in this steep area for a reason.

Erosion control

Most every wildflower has a story about how it interacts with the land, pollinators and humans. In the mountains, erosion control is a big thing, and this particular spot needed support. Verbena with its strong woody roots and the wild rose’s clonal root system had the right stuff to hang tough during hard rains and snowmelt.

Verbena often takes advantage of areas that hold caches of moisture, and it grew here and there on the upper reaches of the road. The columnar plant has occupied a place of endearment with plant-gatherers for centuries as a bitter that relaxes tension in the body.

The wild rose, also revered among diverse cultures from ancient to scientific for its healing properties, forms briars from sucker roots just under the surface. As it spreads, the briar secures the land from erosion. So streamsides are big draws for wild rose, but drainages and meadows with groundwater work just as well.

Nurturing the land

Up on the ridge where the back road began, scatterings of lupine appeared around occasional stands of ponderosa pine. This Legume Family member feels most comfortable growing in sun-dappled spots along forested trails and roadsides.

Each of the lupine’s pea-flower blossoms has a yellow spot that guides pollinator bees to the nectar. Once the flower gets pollinated, the yellow spot turns red; a sign to the bees to look elsewhere. The plant then develops seedpods that, like every other bean, release nitrogen into the land. This nitrogen shows up in chlorophyll, which captures the sunlight to produce food for the new generation of lupine.

Plants with a plan

Though wildflowers impart benefits to the land and its inhabitants, their primary goal is to get pollinated. Species tailor their appearance to conform to their pollinator’s needs.

Starting in spring, red columbine opens its red and yellow flowers about the time broad-tailed hummingbirds arrive from points south. The downward-nodding flowers, angled perfectly for hovering hummers, contain concentrated sucrose nectar in the flower’s five spurs. Red columbine likes the same habitat a migrant hummer would want: a sunny spot in the cover of conifers near dependable water.

Red Columbine fades by early summer about the time its cousin yellow columbine comes on the scene. Though not as picky about its habitat and certainly more abundant, yellow columbine has strict requirements about sharing its nectar. Only the hawk moth, counted among the largest moths in the world, has a long-enough proboscis to reach nectar pools in the flower’s long spurs.

Night Hawks at the diner

Hawkmoths — also called hummingbird moths because they can get that big — travel extraordinary distances during their 10-30-day lifespan. The greater the bandwidth of the pollinator — for hawk moths that can be up to 18 miles — the greater the chances for pollination to occur and the wildflower to flourish.

Yellow columbine is not the only flower that purposefully accommodates hawk moths. Night bloomers have hawk moths all to themselves and among them, the hawk moths’ wildflower of choice is the sacred datura.

So drawn are hawk moths to this white trumpet flower with, often, a lavender blush, they hover above a plant’s buds even before they open in late afternoon. Why? Drugs. Alkaloids in the nectar can souse the hawk moths to the point they reel like drunken sailors and fall off the plant.

Evening primrose, like sacred datura, prefers disturbed areas such as roadsides, washes and steep slopes. When an evening primrose opens its white or yellow fist-sized blossom, moisture plumes from its nectar tube; female hawk moths can accurately measure a 4% rise in humidity around the flower. The moths often lay their eggs on the plant, which then become food for the larva.

Once the season winds down, the special accommodations continue for hawkmoths. The scarlet gilia, which supplies nectar for daytimers like broad-tailed and rufous hummingbirds, fades to a mottled salmon color that attracts the last of the hawk moths during the late summer nights.

Foot fetishes

Not to be outdone, butterflies also have flowers that suit their needs. By the time the monsoons start, colonies of yarrow open their flat cluster of white flowers in sunny spots in the forest. These clusters give butterflies the purchase they need to comfortably feed. And this is important because butterflies think with their feet when it comes to food.

While other pollinators have keen eyesight or an incredible sense of smell that leads them to wildflowers, butterflies have chemoreceptors on their feet that taste a wildflower’s chemistry. From there they decide if it’s the right match for them.

To swallowtail butterflies, a colony of monarda tastes really good. The chemistry in the cluster of fistula-like purple tubes contains thymol and carvacrol; both can slay a number of serious microbes in pollinators and, according to prolific research, humans alike.

Helping hands

For a monarch butterfly looking for a place to lay her eggs, milkweed makes the match.

Arizona’s milkweed family, the second largest in the U.S., draws migrating monarch butterflies in September and October. But monarchs are in deep decline due to loss of habitat. To help, people and organizations in Flagstaff are planting native milkweeds — antelope horns, butterfly milkweed, showy milkweed and horsetail milkweed — to make Flagstaff more monarch-friendly and perhaps enable the story about how these plants interact with their pollinators to endure.

