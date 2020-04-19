Celebrating Earth Day with otherworldly hikes

From the trailhead, hikers walk through cinders and a ponderosa pine forest before heading up the mountain where the vegetation gradually changes to pinyon pine and gnarled alligator juniper. At the top of the mountain are a series of caves that can be explored. Take some time here to absorb the surroundings and imagine the world as it might have been when the Sinaguans called the area home. The loop heads back down the north face and connects to another trail winding around the base of the mountain, or hikers can return the way they ascended.