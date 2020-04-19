Celebrating Earth Day with otherworldly hikes

As the 50th anniversary of Earth Day approaches on Wednesday, April 22, here are a few hikes to reinvigorate your wonder of earth and her unique landscapes. A day spent exploring any of Flagstaff’s surrounding trails is proof one doesn’t have to go far for an experience worlds away from reality.
It goes without saying, but keep in mind social distancing practices while on all trails. Stay six feet or more away from other parties. If the parking lot at the trailhead is crowded, perhaps decide upon a less-trafficked area to hike. Avoid high-risk activities while hiking these moderate trails as well—emergency services are strained as is and may not have the resources to access remote areas.
Red Mountain Trail
Length: 2.7 miles roundtrip
Elevation Gain: 357 feet
Difficulty: Easy
Directions from Flagstaff: Drive northwest on US 180 for approximately 25 miles to a dirt road at Milepost 247 (look for the Forest Service sign that marks the Red Mountain Trail). Turn left onto the dirt road and drive about a quarter-mile to the trailhead.
A truly otherworldly scene takes center stage at the end of Red Mountain Trail. When this cinder cone volcano erupted around 740,000 years ago, rather than lava bursting from the top, it blew out the side of the volcano, revealing its insides.
As hikers make their way toward the center of the volcano along a normally dry creek bed, a sturdy ladder requires a six-foot climb. Those hiking with a leashed dog can potentially bypass this by scrambling up a steep hill of loose cinders to the right of the ladder. Towering rock formations called hoodoos, eroded by wind and water over the years, rise up as high as 1,000 feet in places to form a natural amphitheater at the end of the short out-and-back trail.
Flagstaff Community Labyrinth
Length: 0.25 miles roundtrip
Elevation Gain: 0 feet
Difficulty: Easy
Directions from Flagstaff: Park your vehicle at the Sinclair Wash Trailhead on Lone Tree Road (at Brannen Circle, three blocks south of REI). Walk a short length northeast on the trail until you see the word "labyrinth" painted on a rock on the north side of the trail. Follow the painted arrows up a short steep trail to the labyrinth.
While not technically a hike, the Flagstaff Community Labyrinth is a fun, hidden wonder located just off of the Flagstaff Urban Trail System. Labyrinths were often built by ancient people in Egypt, India, Greece, Europe and the Americas. Different from a maze, which tries to confuse those who traverse it, labyrinths offer a single path that leads to the center, allowing walkers a moment of reprieve to slow the mind and engage in walking meditation.
This particular one was built using a pattern recorded in 1480 by German humanist and Augsburg councilman Sigmund Gossembrot. Around 15 tons of lichen-covered andesitic basalt, gathered from a nearby lava river that flowed through downtown one million years ago, outline a short, winding path. Visitors can walk the labyrinth as often as they like, with each walk likely bringing different feelings to the surface. It typically takes about 20 minutes to reach the center, reflect for a few minutes and then head back out. Visit www.flagstafflabyrinth.com or Flagstaff Community Labyrinth on Facebook for more information.
Old Caves Crater Trail
Length: 4.2 miles
Elevation Gain: 656 feet
Difficulty: Moderate
Directions from Flagstaff: Drive 3 miles north on US 89 from the Flagstaff Ranger Station (across from the Flagstaff Mall) to Silver Saddle Road. Drive 0.5 miles east to the trailhead on the north side of the road.
Many facets of history can be explored during this moderate hike north of Flagstaff in Doney Park. Pottery fragments can still be found at the summit of this extinct cinder cone volcano, remnants from when the Sinagua people lived in the area around 1250 to 1300 A.D. Visitors can look, but don’t touch; it’s illegal to disturb or remove archaeological artifacts.
From the trailhead, hikers walk through cinders and a ponderosa pine forest before heading up the mountain where the vegetation gradually changes to pinyon pine and gnarled alligator juniper. At the top of the mountain are a series of caves that can be explored. Take some time here to absorb the surroundings and imagine the world as it might have been when the Sinaguans called the area home. The loop heads back down the north face and connects to another trail winding around the base of the mountain, or hikers can return the way they ascended.
