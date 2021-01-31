Grand Canyon National Park a worthwhile winter day trip

When the National Park Service announced it would waive entrance fees at many of its parks during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic this past spring, it was to encourage people to get outdoors. A late-March visit to the South Rim of Grand Canyon National Park featured dispersed groups exploring the park, families riding bikes down paved paths and all visitor centers closed. Under a fresh blanket of snow last week and facilities back up and running, the South Rim became a completely different world, both versions awe-inspiring for visitors new and old alike.
A recent report from outdoor resource website Outforia named Grand Canyon National Park—which celebrated its centennial as a national park two years ago—the most scenic in America with 44 sights and landmarks to appreciate.
“It is no surprise that the Grand Canyon ranks number one scenic park in America,” Outforia editor Carl Borg said. “The spectacular gorge is a major world landmark in itself, attracting over six million visitors every year who are seeking to catch a glimpse of the breathtaking canyon carved by the Colorado River.”
Outforia’s research also found the Grand Canyon to be the most loved national park on Instagram, with 3.8 million posts mentioning it. No visit to this natural wonder of the world is the same, whether there is direct or diffused sunshine highlighting or hiding the colors of the canyon’s layers, a desert bighorn sheep crossing your path or Kaibab squirrels seen playing in a nearby tree.
While many visitors hike into the depths of the canyon during fair weather, others who come to the park are simply seeking the awe of gazing out over the abyss created by the Colorado River over six million years. The Trail of Time offers a unique perspective of the geological formations that make up the canyon as well as a variety of informational panels with directions to find points of interest such as the Kaibab Suspension Bridger. Especially during the winter, it’s a welcome path when the steep South Kaibab and Bright Angel Trails are covered in ice.
The Trail of Time, which leads visitors from Yavapai Point to Grand Canyon Village a mile and a half away, was meant to “catch people at a moment when they are inspired with the grandeur of the canyon, and want to understand more about how the landscape was shaped by geologic events” Karl Karlstrom, a geologist at the University of New Mexico who helped design the exhibit, explained.
During a recent visit following several snow storms in the region, the snow-packed trail offered periods of solitude along the fairy tale-esque path as other groups passed intermittently. Upon reaching Grand Canyon Village, tour buses and trains dropped of groups to explore the sights, shop for gifts at Hopi House or stop in to the historic El Tovar Hotel for a hot meal. The foot path and shuttle bus route also continue to Hermits Rest, passing by landmarks like Mohave Point, Monument Creek Vista, Pima Point and more.
While the South Rim remains open year-round, those who are looking for a more intimate experience with less signs of people may prefer visiting the North Rim when it reopens in May. Still, for anyone in northern Arizona in need of a change of scenery to combat cabin fever without traveling too far from home, the Grand Canyon is easily within reach for a day trip until farther and longer travel feels safer.