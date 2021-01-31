Grand Canyon National Park a worthwhile winter day trip

While many visitors hike into the depths of the canyon during fair weather, others who come to the park are simply seeking the awe of gazing out over the abyss created by the Colorado River over six million years. The Trail of Time offers a unique perspective of the geological formations that make up the canyon as well as a variety of informational panels with directions to find points of interest such as the Kaibab Suspension Bridger. Especially during the winter, it’s a welcome path when the steep South Kaibab and Bright Angel Trails are covered in ice.

The Trail of Time, which leads visitors from Yavapai Point to Grand Canyon Village a mile and a half away, was meant to “catch people at a moment when they are inspired with the grandeur of the canyon, and want to understand more about how the landscape was shaped by geologic events” Karl Karlstrom, a geologist at the University of New Mexico who helped design the exhibit, explained.