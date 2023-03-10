The San Francisco Volcanic Field, which covers about 1,800 square miles between Flagstaff and the Grand Canyon, contains more than 500 volcanoes. Flagstaff is also one of the snowiest cities in America. This unique combination of geology and weather creates a mesmerizingly beautiful winter landscape, beloved by locals and tourists alike.

One of the most striking places one can visit during the winter to experience such stark contrasts created by ice and fire is Sunset Crater National Monument. Formed about 1000 years ago during a “curtain of fire” eruption, this monument, located just 18 miles northeast of Flagstaff, boasts a large cinder cone, basaltic A’a lava flows, collapsed lava tunnels, and other volcanic features such as small splatter cones. The black, lava covered landscape here provides a stark contrast to the evergreen ponderosa pines of the Coconino National Forest and the deep greens, blues, yellows, oranges, and pinks of the Kaibab National Forest and the Painted Desert to the north. In winter, these contrasts are made even more clear as the sharp ebony rocks protrude from beneath a layer of pristine, white snow.

The visuals here during winter could only be described as surreal. The disparity of the blacks and whites are currently even more marked as a result of the Tunnel Fire, which burned through Sunset Crater in the spring of 2022. The blackened and burned trees extending from the snow create an illusion to the eye that the volcano could have erupted only 10 years ago as opposed to 1000. Luckily for the monument’s visitors, Sunset Crater emerged from the fire mostly intact, the damage largely superficial. Two of the hiking trails here, the Lava’s Edge and Lenox Crater Trails, are still closed as repairs are made. Two others, the A’a and Lava Flow Trails, however, remain open.

A winter visit to this area is certainly recommendable. One will not only view the volcanic field under a unique lens, but will also encounter smaller crowds. While it is likely that some features may not be accessible or viewable due to variable snowfall, there is something completely other-worldly about these once fiery mounds now sleeping peacefully under the ice. As you walk the trails through this foreign-feeling landscape you will be able to read about the history of the site; how and when it was formed, speculation and theories about the native peoples that once lived in the area, and efforts taken today to preserve the monument. You will discover that you are not alone in thinking the formations here look as though they could exist on another planet entirely. NASA scientists were also struck by the other-worldliness of this place and used it as an astronaut training ground. A winter visit to Sunset Crater’s alien landscapes simply elevates the “extra-terrestrial” experience.

Once you’ve made your way through Sunset Crater National Monument, your visitor pass allows you to continue the 18 miles down Loop Road until you reach Wupatki National Monument. During this journey the land over which the road passes goes through a wildly impressive geological change. As you leave Sunset Crater the ponderosa pines of the Coconino National Forest subtly shift to the junipers and pinyon pines of the Kaibab before eventually giving way to the serene canyons and grasslands of the Painted Desert. Here, the snow less often reaches the land that looks southwest upon the San Francisco Peaks. It is in this place that the Ancestral Puebloans–sometimes referred to as the Anasazi–built their communities. It is also here that the native peoples residing in these communities at the time would have witnessed the eruption of Sunset Crater. Though much of the history of these people remains unknown, some of their stone pueblos are still standing today at Wupatki, carefully preserved so that they may be visited by any and all. As you make your way through this monument you will be able to visit the Wupatki Pueblo, the Wukoki Pueblo, the Citadel and Nalakihu Pueblos, and the Lomaki and Box Canyon Pueblos. The Wupatki Pueblo–the largest free-standing pueblo in northern Arizona–is a three story, 100-room site with an above ground kiva or community room, a Hohokam style ballcourt, and a geological feature known as a blow-hole which either expels or takes in air depending on the outside air pressure. This particular site is perhaps the most impressive of all that Wupatki has to offer, though the others are certainly worth a visit–witnessing the sunset from the Citadel Pueblo invokes a feeling of being transported back in time. As you explore Wupatki and its various cultural sites you will learn about theories on the native cultures’ usage of these pueblos, how and when they were built, and explore with your imagination what life could have been like on the plains of northern Arizona. As you gaze southwest at the San Francisco Peaks, it’s almost easy to imagine the height of the original stratovolcano that is known today as Arizona’s island in the sky.

A winter visit to Sunset Crater and Wupatki National Monuments is worth the short drive out of Flagstaff. While colder weather and snow may result in occasional trail closures, you will experience smaller, if any, crowds during your visit. This is ideal for those who like to let the silence fill their imagination with the possibilities of the past. Additionally, something in the way the winter sun hits the land seems only to accentuate the vast array of deep colors native to the area, making for deeper, more meaningful experiences and beautiful photography opportunities. If you are lucky enough to visit while there is snow on the ground you’ll experience some of the most starkly contrasting beauty the land has to offer.