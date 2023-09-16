The winter of 2022-2023 will go down in history as one of the snowiest for much of the Western U.S. The mountains of California, Arizona and Utah all documented record snowfall, which both paralyzed communities and provided much needed replenishment of moisture in drought-stricken areas. Here in the Flagstaff area, we received between 150-180" of snow, officially putting this past winter as the 5th snowiest on record for the Flagstaff airport with 163.1". Flagstaff’s official weather records date back to September 1898.

First, some fun facts and statistics regarding the snow. The snow that fell last winter contained a LOT of water - so much that it completely removed drought conditions from the Flagstaff area. The combined liquid equivalent of the snow that fell was about 23" in the high country with much less falling over the lower deserts. This was roughly equivalent to a years' worth of precipitation - and it all fell within about 4 months! If we do a VERY rough calculation of the volume of melted snow / water that fell over northern Arizona, we're looking at about 1,400,000,000,000 cubic feet (23 million acre-feet) of water. This would be equivalent to approximately 90% of the total volume of Lake Powell if every drop was put into the lake! That much water would weigh 620,000,000,000,000 pounds (31.3 billion tons) - about the weight of 85,800 Empire State Buildings!

Every snowflake that participated in the winter snowfall had a unique, and interesting origin story. Let’s learn more about the origins of a typical Flagstaff snowflake, and how moisture over the Pacific can end up as a blanket of snow in our backyards here in Flagstaff.

On an ordinary day in January, in the vast expanse of the Pacific Ocean, a small water molecule embarked on an extraordinary journey. Once part of the ocean's expansive body, it was heated by the sun's rays, evaporated into the atmosphere, and befriended a dust particle on which it condensed into a microscopic water droplet.

High in the atmosphere where the air is frigid and the moisture abundant within the juvenile, growing storm, the water droplet began to grow. Rising higher and higher into the atmosphere on relentless updrafts of air, this little droplet cooled as it rose higher, and eventually froze in an atmosphere that was very cold - less than 20 degrees Fahrenheit. Now made of ice, our little crystal grew faster as it was blown over the West Coast, stealing water mass from less fortunate water droplets. Governed by the specific bonding properties of H2O molecules, the crystal soon developed perfect six-sided symmetry as its branches became more defined. It became a beautiful snow crystal several millimeters wide somewhere high over Las Vegas, Nevada.

This crystal is only one of billions - each is like a canvas, waiting for nature's brush to paint its unique design. No two are the same. The conditions in the upper atmosphere are crucial, with the slightest changes in temperature or humidity resulting in a different crystal structure. Blown by the increasing jet stream and storm dynamics, our crystal reached the mountains of western Arizona, where it was subjected to a multitude of atmospheric conditions. It was a bumpy ride, but the storm is large and strong, and the winds kept the crystal high in the atmosphere.

Finally, our fully formed snow crystal grew large enough to become too heavy for the winds to keep it aloft. It fell to the ground, at a rate of a couple feet a second. This fall to the ground is gentle one, and may take 30 minutes to an hour to complete. Along the way, our snow crystal is likely to bump into thousands of other snow crystals; sticking to some, bouncing off others, until it becomes a complex snowflake - a mass of snow crystals stuck together, and falling to the ground ever faster.

Upon reaching the ground, the snowflake gently settles, joining others to create a soft, pristine layer of snow. Each snowflake is a testament to the journey it had taken and the conditions it had encountered. In a typical heavy Arizona snowstorm, this story will occur 1.2 sextillion (1,200,000,000,000,000,000,000) times. And no journey will be the same.

The winter of 2022-2023 was spectacular for the number of and intensity of storms that impacted the western U.S. Looking outdoors on most winter mornings in northern Arizona, the view bore witness to the amazing journeys of millions and millions of snowflakes. The warming of spring melted this great snowpack, and some of this water eventually made its way back to the ocean...completing the water cycle that has been repeated for millennia.