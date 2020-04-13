Trailheads: The joys of coffee with a prune-juice chaser

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-810-7370 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Recently, when my energy levels started displaying an unexpected fickleness, I began drinking coffee in the morning, thinking it might produce more constancy in my personal abilities. I sincerely hoped an early in the day caffeine rush would foster more composure in my increasingly up and down motivational forces.

Since I was unwilling to invest in a coffee making machine or stand in a line at a coffee shop, I resorted to using a tablespoon of coffee crystals dissolved in a mug of boiling hot water followed by a measuring cup of hazelnut flavored creamer to bring myself to a more tranquil behavior pattern.

Alright, alright, I realized most of my fellow Flagstaffians are coffee connoisseurs and at this very moment are snickering out loud about my choice of an instant coffee. But the magic of rehydrated coffee granules seems to be working because my recovery from a foggy sluggishness has occurred.

Much to my chagrin, however, the previous lethargy has been replaced by a peppy kind of absentmindedness that often wanders out of control. My latest example of being enveloped by a daydream happened last week when instead of tossing the usual hazelnut flavored additive into my mug of steaming coffee, I lobbed in a hefty splash of prune juice.