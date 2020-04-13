Trailheads: The joys of coffee with a prune-juice chaser

Recently, when my energy levels started displaying an unexpected fickleness, I began drinking coffee in the morning, thinking it might produce more constancy in my personal abilities. I sincerely hoped an early in the day caffeine rush would foster more composure in my increasingly up and down motivational forces.
Since I was unwilling to invest in a coffee making machine or stand in a line at a coffee shop, I resorted to using a tablespoon of coffee crystals dissolved in a mug of boiling hot water followed by a measuring cup of hazelnut flavored creamer to bring myself to a more tranquil behavior pattern.
Alright, alright, I realized most of my fellow Flagstaffians are coffee connoisseurs and at this very moment are snickering out loud about my choice of an instant coffee. But the magic of rehydrated coffee granules seems to be working because my recovery from a foggy sluggishness has occurred.
Much to my chagrin, however, the previous lethargy has been replaced by a peppy kind of absentmindedness that often wanders out of control. My latest example of being enveloped by a daydream happened last week when instead of tossing the usual hazelnut flavored additive into my mug of steaming coffee, I lobbed in a hefty splash of prune juice.
In my defense, the artificial creamer and prune juice containers are side by side in my refrigerator, do look somewhat alike and are of equal elevation. That alibi, however, doesn't hold much water (is that an unintended pun, Jack?) since I'm unable to justify my consuming every last drop of the prune juice/coffee concoction.
The above disclosure doesn't necessarily mean my palate is engaged in some kind of taste bud mutiny and soon I'll be craving boiled beets and eating raw kale does it? Yikes!
To change the subject, if you walk or ride a bicycle in Flagstaff, you've probably wondered what those round, four inches across, bright green and cobalt blue, flat plastic markers you've noticed attached to many locations in our city water drainage system are all about.
Their purpose is to educate our residents to the ecological values of the watershed link between the Rio de Flag that meanders throughout our city to the San Francisco Wash and then into the Little Colorado tributary and its eventual confluence with the Colorado River at the Grand Canyon National Park.
Degrading or polluting any part of this 200-mile channel from Flagstaff to that nationally important river could negatively impact a major supply of human drinking water, Native American lands and wildlife survival, plus the scenic and recreational values of the region. What we do here will eventually affect what happens there and all along the way too.
And let's not forget the deleterious effects of littering either. Much of the trash pitched so thoughtlessly into our landscapes eventually will find its way into our water drainage system. Isn't it past time we quit thinking the litter will melt along with the snow when warmer weather arrives?
The drain marking project was started in 2017 by city employee Marcia Burns with the support of the City of Flagstaff Water Services and also the Sustainability Program.
