Wasteful destruction of perfectly fine buildings in Flagstaff

Seeing the demolition of two good lodging facilities on Milton Road, to build yet another ugly high-rise monster, is very disturbing. These hotels were taking care of tourists up to the day they were struck down into a pile of rubble!

I surmise this is considered necessary progress in Flagstaff, but is it really? The Econo Lodge was in our family's history since 1966. It was an attractive hotel.

My question is what will be destroyed next? Perhaps the Riordan Mansion? Or Old Main on campus?

As a longtime taxpayer of the Flagstaff community, I resent this type of hideous invasion. Our once-upon-a-time beautiful town is being destroyed and turned into disgusting ugliness. It is time to stop this unnecessary pattern of "growth decisions."

MARY JEAN BUBLITZ

Flagstaff

