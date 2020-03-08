Trying to find parking in downtown Flagstaff

The guy behind me jumped out of his car and said, “I’m sorry — I’ll only be a few minutes. I have to pick up something right there.” He locked his car and dashed down the street.

I saw that the car in front of me had no one in it. It too was parked in the alley. I then realized that there was a Christmas concert going on in Heritage Square. I walked to where I could see the concert and still see if and when the car behind me might move.

It was a nice concert, and some service group came around passing out Christmas cookies. The concert lasted about 20 minutes and the man came back to his car soon after.

“Sorry,” he said as he got in and backed out.

Someone came up to the car still parked in front of me and said, “Are you going to move so I can get out?”

“Sure,” I said, smiling. “Merry Christmas.”

I got in the car, backed out of the alley onto Leroux, and noted the parking space was still there!

No, I didn’t take it. By now it was too late to do any shopping. But I have never forgotten that I did find a parking space in Flagstaff at one time!