Transgender athletics bill's point is cruelty
0 comments

Transgender athletics bill's point is cruelty

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letters

I am appalled to read that the Arizona House has passed a bill banning transgender girls (not boys) from playing athletics unless they pass a genetic test. The NCAA (which governs college athletics) has allowed transgender women to play for over a decade under less restrictive tests.

Contrary to the false fears expressed in the Capitol, women's college sports are thriving.

Republicans have singled out a small, struggling minority for the sole purpose of stoking fear and garnering votes from their ignorant or bigoted base voters. The small number of girls involved is not a threat to anyone. Allowing other athletes to "challenge" any competitor to prove genetically that she is in fact female is an invitation to harassment and a distraction to the games being played. The responsibility of leaders is to expose tamp down fear and bigotry rather than encourage it -- especially in our schools.

This bill's point is cruelty, period. I am hopeful the Arizona Senate will reject it and, if not, that Governor Ducey expresses some compassion in a veto.

ANN HEITLAND

Flagstaff

0 comments
0
0
0
1
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

More than ever, every vote counts
Letters

More than ever, every vote counts

  • Updated

This week, two significant things happened to me — my early voting ballot arrived in the mail, and I went to see Stacy Abrams (founder of “Fai…

More than ever, every vote counts
Letters

More than ever, every vote counts

  • Updated

This week, two significant things happened to me — my early voting ballot arrived in the mail, and I went to see Stacy Abrams (founder of “Fai…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News