Letters to the Editor

Some actions ‘ants’ can take to reduce ‘climate dysruption’

As a career science educator, my life has been explaining the forces that drive the cycles, systems and wonders of nature. When addressing human-driven climate change, I explained the different vectors behind: the megafires we’ve experienced; species migration to higher altitudes; the rapid loss of glacier ice; the increase acidification and warming of the oceans; the higher intensity storms; and our current Southwest drought that NOAA has declared to meet the megadrought that displaced native peoples in the 1100-1200s.

When teaching students what they could do, a common response was “It doesn’t matter because what I do is so small.” My response: an ant maybe small, but it’s their cumulative mass and behavior that make them a keystone species in an ecosystem. Some suggestions as to how each of us “ants” could reduce climate dysruption are:

Plan your day and take public transportation to reduce gas consumption and save money.

Turn thermostats down in winter and up in summer, and use a sweater accordingly.

Eat less red meat and grow more vegetables.

Install solar panels on your home or rent houses with sustainable energy.

Use water more efficiently to decrease energy needed for cleaning and pumping while saving water for your grandkids.

Contact state and national elected leaders asking them to actively advocate and vote for renewable energy infrastructure. Use Google to get contacts.

If you enlist as an “ant” in the climate force, you can share with and be thanked by some of the most valuable people in the world, your grandkids.

BRYAN BATES

Doney Park

What the world needs now is ...

It is hard to wake up every morning to see what a mess we are in around the world. People suffering and dying in Ukraine. In the U.S. people are filled with anger and hate. People fight over masks mandates when over 900,000 people in our country have died. Bigotry and racism abounds. Civility and discourse have tanked. Conspiracy groups believe in the bizarre theories. Even our state senator suggests that her political enemies be hanged, and our legislature believes that there should only be one predominant political party to the exclusion of others.

It is at times like these that I remember Jesus’ commandment to His disciples in John 13:34: “Love one another as I love you.” Simple, yet powerful words. Kindness, respect and caring is not only a Christian precept; it can cross into all faith traditions that follow a higher power. Can each of us live with that goal in mind?

JAN RYBKA

Flagstaff

Huntington Drive becoming a hub for homelessness issues

The city needs to do something about helping with the homeless shelter off of Huntington Drive. I have lived here for seven years and the issues that continue to arise in that area are out of control.

Over the past year and three more recently, I have known people involved in threatening situations right on Huntington involving under the influence homeless. There are successful businesses on this stretch of road, and many are being affected by people under the influence, urinating on their personal property, leaving trash in the bed of business vehicles, hiding alcohol bottles in the plants of the businesses, homeless lingering on properties and interfering with customers (on two occasions people being threatened verbally and physically), people under the influence passed out right in front of a business.

Like I said, this has been an issue that has continually gotten worse and I would really like to see city officials get involved to problem solve, not only to help the homeless but the businesses trying to function during operating hours. This needs to be addressed, and I think sooner than later would be beneficial to the public in this area.

SARA DIAZ

Flagstaff

Reader says when it comes to uranium, leave it in the ground

With dismay I read of the 9th Circuit Court’s determination to allow the uranium mining operation at the Grand Canyon’s South Rim to remain open. Another foreign mining corporation taking advantage of the 1872 Mining Act to freely extract minerals from the U.S., when profitable.

Profit seems to be the determining factor in the ruling, where the Court’s panel declared “sunk [unrecoverable] costs should be ignored” when deciding the profitability of mining uranium. By eliminating infrastructure expenses from the formula, it just got easier to give our country’s resource heritage away!

This narrow financial interpretation from San Francisco does not address the local costs of radioactive mining cleanup; the very real potential to permanently harm precious water resources at Grand Canyon; the heavy truck traffic hauling that uranium along NAZ roads, or the Native American, resident and visitor experiences so near the Canyon’s South Rim, witnessing dozens of trucks daily hauling uranium ore down Highway 64.

Those who claim that nuclear energy, whose cycle is started by uranium mining, is pollution free, need to show the American people even one decontaminated nuclear power plant. Estimates are that 90,000 metric tons of radioactive material are stockpiled at 98 sites across the country.

U.S. citizens are on the financial hook for remediation of accidents at any of the country’s nuclear reactor sites as no insurance company can afford to cover them. All for the short-term financial gain of a foreign mining operation? Leave It in the Ground.

JAN KERATA

Flagstaff

