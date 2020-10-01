Letters to the Editor: Parents respond to FUSD's virtual learning decision

I would also like to qualify that our internet has been holding up great to four of us learning online, and I am home during most of the day. I understand this is not the same situation that other children are having. I just need my kids to all be on the same schedule and attending the same days.

Our younger 3 started out at DeMiguel in 4th grade, 2nd grade, and kindergarten. The teachers have been as helpful and friendly as possible. Mrs. Wilson has been happy to chat 1-on-1 with me and other parents as we struggle through the mire day after day. But from Day 1 the all-day commitment has been incredibly debilitating. Our 4th grader, who has ADHD) was in tears every single day because of the constant on-off-on-off of zoom meetings. She couldn't focus, let alone re-focus with each transition. We withdrew her after the 2nd week of school for her own sanity, and mine. We moved her to an entirely virtual school (AZ Connections Academy) so that she could set her own schedule and pace. She opted to follow her older brother's lead, and independently did her coursework during the same hours he does (half days, M-T-Th-F). That worked out really well. We tried our best to stick it out with the younger two. I sat between them at our kitchen table every morning from the start of school until lunchtime-- which didn't match up initially. Changing lunch times helped some, but only because our other two kids were at different schools. Otherwise our family would have had to split lunch in half, creating twice as much work (if not more) for me.