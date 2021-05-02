Letter to the Editor:

I am writing in response to the April 23 Coconino Voices by Ricardo Guthrie, "Exodus of Black faculty at NAU exposes structural racism."
As a lifelong Flagstaff native, graduating from Flagstaff High School and Northern Arizona University, I have witnessed our community evolving from a small town to regional hub and now a globally recognized city for business, medicine and education. I was a student at NAU when the student population was 7,000. I was fortunate to have been serving on the NAU Foundation Board as the in-town enrollment soared to 25,000.
Many things have changed over the years, but one thing that has remained the same is the fact that NAU is a major incubator for faculty who move on to bigger and better things. The most recent example was Rickey McCurry, a Black man who was hired by NAU as Vice President of Development and Alumni Relations and Executive Director of the NAU Foundation. Two years later, after a national search, Rickey accepted the position of Vice President of Philanthropy and Alumni Engagement at UNLV in Las Vegas.
Educators, scientists, coaches, administrators and more have all used NAU as a stepping stone. Other issues that may affect hiring might be the current number of tenured professors and the fact that Flagstaff has a relative high cost of living, which could deter some faculty from locating or remaining in the area.
Mr. Guthrie states that "numbers don't lie" and points out 10 Black professors were on staff for Ethnic Studies in 2003 and of today, three were recruited away and one laid off. That sounds more like the typical moving on up by those professors than the university's disparate actions.
Guthrie then states that the situation appears to be endemic and compares NAU with several colleges across Arizona and the southwest as to their rankings for diversity. He doesn't mention that these statistics cover far more than race but also include gender, age and location of origin. He fails to mention that NAU's ranking of 387 is out of 2,475 universities, placing NAU in the top 15%. As for faculty, NAU's ranking is on par with the national average.
Having said that, NAU has placed and continues to place a priority on hiring a diverse faculty. In response to Guthrie's statement that "numbers don't lie," I would like to point out that numbers can be misleading when one wishes to paint a picture to meet their own narrative. Having worked with a strong and dynamic leader like President Cheng and knowing that the torch will be passed to another strong and dynamic leader like Dr. Cruz, I am very confident that the students at NAU are being well served now and will be into the future.
STEVE JACKSON
Flagstaff