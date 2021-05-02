Letter to the Editor:

Mr. Guthrie states that "numbers don't lie" and points out 10 Black professors were on staff for Ethnic Studies in 2003 and of today, three were recruited away and one laid off. That sounds more like the typical moving on up by those professors than the university's disparate actions.

Guthrie then states that the situation appears to be endemic and compares NAU with several colleges across Arizona and the southwest as to their rankings for diversity. He doesn't mention that these statistics cover far more than race but also include gender, age and location of origin. He fails to mention that NAU's ranking of 387 is out of 2,475 universities, placing NAU in the top 15%. As for faculty, NAU's ranking is on par with the national average.

Having said that, NAU has placed and continues to place a priority on hiring a diverse faculty. In response to Guthrie's statement that "numbers don't lie," I would like to point out that numbers can be misleading when one wishes to paint a picture to meet their own narrative. Having worked with a strong and dynamic leader like President Cheng and knowing that the torch will be passed to another strong and dynamic leader like Dr. Cruz, I am very confident that the students at NAU are being well served now and will be into the future.

STEVE JACKSON

Flagstaff

