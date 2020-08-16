Letter to the Editor:

Some months ago I made my umpteenth visit to a city forum to continue a decades-long effort to have the city acknowledge severe, negative impacts of the proposed Rio de Flag Flood Damage Mitigation Project on our home and neighborhood. After years of frustration about the city’s close-minded rejection of creative, cost-saving, environmentally friendly alternatives, I half-jokingly suggested that a disclaimer be placed on the sign-in sheets collected at city/public interactions that would clearly state: “Provision of your name and address does not mean you will ever hear from the City again regarding your concerns.” My comment elicited a knowing laugh of recognition from members of council, the city manager and the city attorney.
The city attorney was asked what the city’s policy is regarding response to the public. After consideration, he replied: “There isn’t one.” He also admitted that after public meetings, sign-in sheets are typically just put into a file drawer.
If the accepted city process defining response to input from the public -- who both pay staff salaries and who must live with the impacts of municipal decisions -- is structured on such arrogant dismissal of the citizenry, a new standard of governmental conduct is desperately required. The status quo isn’t working -- at least not for general community residents. I urge others who have had similar experiences dealing with the city to vote for Paul Deasy for mayor of Flagstaff. It’s long past time for a new vision of governance, empowered by a much-needed change of leadership.
LANCE DISKAN
Flagstaff
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!