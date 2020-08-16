Letter to the Editor:

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Some months ago I made my umpteenth visit to a city forum to continue a decades-long effort to have the city acknowledge severe, negative impacts of the proposed Rio de Flag Flood Damage Mitigation Project on our home and neighborhood. After years of frustration about the city’s close-minded rejection of creative, cost-saving, environmentally friendly alternatives, I half-jokingly suggested that a disclaimer be placed on the sign-in sheets collected at city/public interactions that would clearly state: “Provision of your name and address does not mean you will ever hear from the City again regarding your concerns.” My comment elicited a knowing laugh of recognition from members of council, the city manager and the city attorney.

The city attorney was asked what the city’s policy is regarding response to the public. After consideration, he replied: “There isn’t one.” He also admitted that after public meetings, sign-in sheets are typically just put into a file drawer.