Letter to the Editor:

As Arizona citizens, we share a fundamental duty to vote for the best people to serve our state. That means learning about the character and values of the candidates and then voting for the person who’ll not only represent our needs, but also act to create a safer, more equitable and healthier society for all. Our votes will determine the type of government, economy and environment our children/ grandchildren will live in thus we need to think 20 years ahead, not ago.
I’m voting for Felicia French for State Senate because she has the qualifications, experience and commitment to lead Arizona. A retired U.S. Army Colonel, Felicia served our country for 32 years as a commander, Med-Evac helicopter pilot, nurse and medical advisor. She moved to Pine and continued public service as a hospice nurse and Community Emergency Response Team volunteer. Recently, nurse Felicia volunteered to fight COVID-19 on the Navajo Nation.
With a M.S. in Sustainability, Felicia taught the challenges facing us and solutions needed to resolve how we can live comfortably yet sustainably at ASU and Mesa Community College. Felicia’s experience, knowledge and perspective will be critical as we face social, health economic and environment issues all tangled together.
Felicia is committed to: improving education, providing affordable healthcare, eliminating government waste, strengthening local control, and protecting our water and land. She’ll invest in small businesses, rural broadband and renewable industries.Vote for Felicia French, proven leader who’ll serve all Arizonans.
BRYAN BATES
Doney Park
