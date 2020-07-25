Letter to the Editor: Youth gets behind Whelan's push for mayor

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

When Jamie Whelan was mentoring me in college as a first-generation student, she provided me with the guidance needed to get to where I am today. As a young person, I support Jamie as mayor of Flagstaff. Jamie taught me to always look up, ask the tough questions and see the bigger picture. Knowing that Jamie is running for mayor allows me to keep my head up and continue to look forward to the future.

In tough times like this, our local governments are as important as ever. Jamie Whelan is someone you can always count on, especially when making the most difficult decisions. She is fair, fierce, compassionate, full of wisdom, and truly understands our community’s best interest. As an educator, I am passionate about education, and Jamie understands the importance of early childhood education. She realizes that investing in our youth will make a better world of today.

With Jamie’s push to have affordable housing, I hope she puts an end to a quote I sometimes hear, “Flagstaff is poverty with a view.” She wants our community to thrive and is someone you can truly trust! Jamie knows how to lead as she listens, communicates, and then acts. I look forward to our future conversations at the farmers market, downtown, and in the community, but as the mayor of Flagstaff.

JOHN PHELPS

Flagstaff

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0