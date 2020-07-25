Letter to the Editor: Youth gets behind Whelan's push for mayor
0 comments

Letter to the Editor: Youth gets behind Whelan's push for mayor

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letters

When Jamie Whelan was mentoring me in college as a first-generation student, she provided me with the guidance needed to get to where I am today. As a young person, I support Jamie as mayor of Flagstaff. Jamie taught me to always look up, ask the tough questions and see the bigger picture. Knowing that Jamie is running for mayor allows me to keep my head up and continue to look forward to the future.

In tough times like this, our local governments are as important as ever. Jamie Whelan is someone you can always count on, especially when making the most difficult decisions. She is fair, fierce, compassionate, full of wisdom, and truly understands our community’s best interest. As an educator, I am passionate about education, and Jamie understands the importance of early childhood education. She realizes that investing in our youth will make a better world of today.

With Jamie’s push to have affordable housing, I hope she puts an end to a quote I sometimes hear, “Flagstaff is poverty with a view.” She wants our community to thrive and is someone you can truly trust! Jamie knows how to lead as she listens, communicates, and then acts. I look forward to our future conversations at the farmers market, downtown, and in the community, but as the mayor of Flagstaff.

JOHN PHELPS

Flagstaff

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter to the Editor: City should begin bracing for return of college kids during pandemic
Letters

Letter to the Editor: City should begin bracing for return of college kids during pandemic

  • Updated

“You don’t have to wear that in here, man.” That was what my now former barber right next to NAU’s campus told me when I walked in with a mask on ready to get my first haircut in months. The barber wasn’t wearing a mask, and neither was his last client, a typical young college student who politely held the door open. This was about four weeks ago, and thankfully, the barber is now required to wear a mask.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News