Letter to the Editor:' Your freedom stops where my nose begins'

A protest against wearing masks defies any kind of logic or sensitivity to the needs of the community. Wearing a mask protects others from any infection the wearer might have. To cite your right to freedom is irrelevant in our present crisis. We have the right to live. Your freedom stops where my nose begins. You don't have the right to infect me if wearing a mask can prevent or mitigate that possibility. My freedom to live is more demanding than your freedom not to wear a mask. My freedom is more crucial than your inflated exaggerated distorted sense of freedom.