The Gunfighter Canyon float in the Fourth of July Parade communicated a truth that many are eager to shy away from. One of the signs read "You can't have the 1st without the 2nd," referring to the First and Second amendments. The personal ownership of firearms is the catalyst for the unalienable right of self defense. The ability to speak out against personal firearm ownership is essentially "brought to you by" those that exercise the Second Amendment. It doesn't take a Ph.D. in history to understand the ramifications of removing personal firearm ownership and its relationship to censorship. It's great to see some diversity in the parade this year! Bravo to the Flagstaff Chamber and the thousands of freedom-loving individuals that cheered for the float as it passed by our beautiful downtown streets.