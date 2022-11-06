Letter to the Editor: Would you choose deer or people?

In regard to the Oct. 23 letter “Let Council know thoughts, feelings of developing Switzer area,” Mr. Butler expressed his concern about a proposed zoning code change from rural flood plain to urban flood plain -- which would open the door for housing and result in losing the area's wilderness where deer are frequent visitors. As an ardent supporter for preserving wildness area in Flagstaff as much as possible, I understand and sympathize with Mr. Butler’s feelings. However, the chronic shortage of housing can no longer sustain the long-term well-being of the city where 58% of Flagstaff residents potentially would leave the city due to the housing affordability issue, based on the survey conducted in 2020. Subsequently, the city council declared a housing emergency in December of 2020 and adopted a comprehensive 10-Year Housing Plan early this year. Therefore, between keeping a few deer in the city or keeping 58% of Flagstaff residents, I choose the latter.