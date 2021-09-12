Letter to the Editor: Worries about going down a road that caters to large developers

Recently the residents on South Fourth Street, a private road, were informed that the city plans on constructing a four lane road, 45 mph with a median, bike paths and sidewalks mere feet away from some of our front doors. As opposed to putting this artery through the vast open swaths of land in the surrounding area that large investors own. How is this possible? Why is the city catering to the large investors and not caring about the existing taxpaying homeowners? Deep pockets?

Instead they are willing to put an arterial road in our front yard. Telling us, “the road is coming, like it or not” and that they are willing to use legal means to acquire the land if we aren’t willing to sell the needed private land to them.

What about our families, children, wildlife and lifestyle? Let alone the serious safety issues this brings up. We live down a quiet, private dirt road in Flagstaff for a reason.

I ask all neighbors and taxpaying residents who are frustrated with city staff to stand up and let the ones who are voted in by us, the mayor and city council, know that the residents and all of our families need to be heard and respected.

Growth is inevitable; let the big developers have the road they want, but on the property they own.