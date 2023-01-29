Letter to the Editor: Working together in Washington can lead to taming of deficit

The federal deficit occurs because we spend more money in Washington than we collect. To balance the budget, spending needs to equal tax revenue. It is not complicated but no administration has accomplished this feat since William Jefferson Clinton from 1998 to 2001. There was no discussion about the federal deficit during the last administration from 2016 to 2020. As a matter of fact, there were three straight years of significant deficit spending before the pandemic that added $4.3 to the federal debt.
Due to the pandemic and an increase in bipartisan federal spending to stave off a recession, the federal deficit reached an all time high in 2020 of $3.2 trillion (What is the National deficit?, fiscaldata.treasury.gov) Under President Biden, the federal deficit has decreased dramatically. It was $2.8 trillion in 2021. It decreased to $1.4 trillion in 2022.
The estimate of the federal deficit in 2023 under the budget already passed is $1.154 trillion, a decrease of $246 billion from 2022. (What is the deficit?, usgovernmentspending.com)
The deficit is decreasing. Now that the pandemic has waned, there needs to be thoughtful and creative compromise by Democrats and Republicans alike in the 2024 budget. An attempt at balancing the budget means not only decreasing spending but also increasing revenue. Once again, as with the debate about raising the federal debt limit, we all have our eyes on our representatives in Washington D.C. Everyone can agree that a bipartisan budget will be necessary given the divided Congress. A majority of Americans from both parties want Medicare and Social Security to continue taking care of our elderly. Both discretionary spending cuts and a corporate tax increase will most likely be necessary to for us to achieve a balanced budget.
How will our two U.S. senators and our representative from the new Second Congressional District compromise in order to pass a budget? Will Mr. Crane truly put our interests in northern Arizona -- broadband internet, access to water, wildfire mitigation, transitioning from coal to green energy, to name a few -- ahead of his desire to be part of the conservative , obstructionist wing of the Republican Party? Time will tell.
Sincerely,
GREGORY JARRIN, MD
Whiteriver
