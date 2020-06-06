Letter to the Editor: 'Working cats' questionable idea for humane services

I'm responding to the article printed on June 2, in the Animal Welfare column, written by Pamela Tharp, regarding High Country Humane Clinic reopening. Included in the article was the suggestion to adopt stray feral cats to use as "Working Cats" to provide vermin and rodent control. What a bad idea this is, because one of the biggest reasons there has been a decline in songbirds is because cats prey on them. Leaving these cats outdoors to roam and "work" is a terrible idea. I have a yard with wildlife like deer, birds, chipmunks and even little geckos scurrying around. It breaks my heart when I see my neighbor’s cat trotting through my yard with a bird hanging out of their mouth.