Letter to the Editor: Work together to get past the virus

With the help of local businesses, churches, healthcare facilities and our regional political officials, we are finally getting people to stay home. However, there are still some additional things we can do to slow the spread of COVID-19 in northeastern Arizona. Heed the advice of local leaders, such as the Navajo Nation President who said, "... please listen to authorities, leadership when they say, ‘Stay home,’” he said. “That's the best way to fight this virus.” (Tribes take measures to slow spread of new coronavirus, AZ Daily Sun 3/21/20)

Avoid all mass gatherings, including church. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has cancelled all meetings at its facilities. Though the Catholic Church in Winslow relieved its members, including myself and my family, of the obligation to attend Sunday mass, a letter was sent to parishioners stating that masses would still be available to those who wish to attend. I urge everyone to stay home. I recommend the Gallup Diocese suspend all masses for a month. There are services on television. As sad as it sounds, we may all have to spend Easter at home.

