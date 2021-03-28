 Skip to main content
Letter to the Editor: Work now, save our children from gun violence
Letters

Why can't we get help against gun violence? Those who have the power to help have refused to protect their constituents by passing appropriate gun legislation. They (mostly Republicans) have ignored the deaths of 20 first-graders and six educators. Before that was Columbine, Aurora, Parkland, Vegas, El Paso, Tucson and many, many others.

So I contend that if you're not part of the solution, you ARE the problem. I challenge Congress and state legislators (especially in Arizona) to act and act now. Find your humanity and pass H. R. 8 on Universal Background Checks, support the ban on assault weapons and cut ties with the NRA. As a special interest group, the NRA has, through you, stopped progress in much-needed gun legislation. For example, the Atlanta shooter bought his weapon the same day that he murdered eight people. In Boulder, the shooter used an AR-15 to kill 10.

We, as gun safety groups, have been pushing for help to stop this epidemic for years. But the hold that special interests have on lawmakers is profitable and unending. If the NRA and other gun groups were well-intentioned and agents of safety, we wouldn't be witnessing these horrible tragedies. The alliance between these organizations and Congress is one that is identified as "above the law," as they buy their way into favorable legislation.

A majority of Americans (including most NRA members) are being ignored in their plea for commonsense gun laws. Their motto that they have a "god-given right" to own and display a firearm does not include disregarding the rights of the rest of us.

Our hearts are broken as we grieve with the Atlanta and Boulder gun violence victims and their families. But as we grieve, we must act. Apply pressure as never before to our government officials. Those who value power above all else are abusing our democracy and us as Americans.

SUE STROBEL

Flagstaff

