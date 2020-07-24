Letter to the Editor: Work for common good, not 'rugged individualism'

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I was furious to read the article that tried to attach legitimacy to the anti-maskers under the guise of "rugged individualism." These people are akin to tantruming toddlers, stamping their tiny feet and screaming, "You're not the boss of me!"

If masks just protected the wearer then I wouldn't give a whit if they chose not to wear them. It would at least give our overcrowded hospitals an objective reason to triage them to the end of the treatment line. But that isn't the case here. Their choosing not to wear a mask impacts all the rest of us and none of you have any right, NONE, to willfully endanger other people!

Let's get some perspective here. I grew up during the Vietnam era. I watched as the politicians forced young men (not Pvt. Bone Spurs of course) into a war that had no purpose. Far too many of them either didn't return or returned with a loss of limbs and self. (This includes one of my family members.)

And now we have people whining about being told to wear a cloth face mask during a pandemic. I'm sure a percentage of them drive around in their big trucks with the flag attached pretending that they are patriots. Guess what? Patriots work for the common good of their country. You are nothing but hypocrites.