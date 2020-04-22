Letter to the Editor: Wondering what the professionals have to say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I was somewhat surprised to read in your April 16 edition that the former Walgreens distribution center here in Flagstaff was chosen as the state's alternative care site to help Arizona hospitals better manage their low-acuity coronavirus patients.

I appreciate that plans are being made and facilities are being prepared in case of a coronavirus surge. I can also see the appeal of such a large, unused space. But is it really a good idea to bring patients from around the state, who are suffering respiratory distress, to an elevation of 7,000 feet?

I know healthy people from the Phoenix area who suffer headaches and dizziness when visiting Flagstaff for the weekend. I also know people who have moved from Flagstaff, at their doctor’s recommendation, because the elevation was not good for their respiratory or blood pressure problems. I would love to know what the medical professionals have to say about this.

TOM HIEB

Flagstaff

