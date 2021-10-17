Letter to the Editor: Women's rights deeper than just adoptions

I am compelled to write this letter in response to Mr. Cole's opinion/belief reflected in the Sunday paper, Oct. 10. Since the onslaught began on women's reproductive rights, many are suffering from the lack of healthcare services. These include access to birth control, mammograms and support for making extremely tough decisions. As a woman, I find it insulting and dangerous to my health to be lectured on what I can and cannot do with my own body.

If Mr. Cole would look at the facts of unwanted pregnancies, he might learn that when women have full access to birth control, crime rates go down. This is due to women being able to control their income and therefore contribute to the family monetarily. Choosing to have an abortion is never an easy decision but must remain in the woman's hands alone. Adoption may seem like the answer for Mr. Cole, but remember that many are not adopted for a multitude of reasons. Good science must consider all of the facts when it comes to a woman's right to choose.