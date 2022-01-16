Letter to the Editor: Woman thinks mayor's COVID drama another city council blemish

I am compelled to write this letter because I feel some clarification is necessary regarding the special city council meeting that took place on Thursday, Jan 6. In particular, I was very disturbed by the personal attacks that were immediately put forth by the mayor against Councilmember Aslan.

In an earlier newspaper article, Councilmember Aslan had mentioned his frustration that the mayor had failed to continue to isolate although he had ongoing COVID cases in his home and therefore ongoing exposure risk. He put his colleagues and city staff at risk when he attended an in-person council meeting. However, the mayor misrepresented what Aslan said, claiming falsely that Aslan had stated the mayor knew he was positive for COVID when he attended the meeting. This was not what Aslan said, as evidenced in the newspaper article. The mayor spent time justifying his attendance at the in-person council meeting but wouldn’t allow Aslan to speak to correct this misrepresentation.

Beyond this one incident, I would like to express my frustration that this is a pattern of unprofessional behavior by the mayor. Since before he assumed office, he has used insults and character assassination to directly attack his fellow councilmembers, whether in person, in the newspaper or on social media. The mayor needs to focus on the policies he was elected to manage and stop attempting to personally demean his colleagues every time he disagrees with them.

KAREN HAUBENSAK

Flagstaff

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0