Letter to the Editor: Woman seeks more transparency in decisions on forests

After one fire you might hang your head and accept the answer of why fire restrictions were not in place, but questions remain. Why did it take a fire that crews tried to contain twice without success and burned out of control to finally implement fire restrictions? Why, after 30 homes were lost, was the forest not closed? The answer from the Forest Service is the same rehearsed, now hollow-sounding answer. There is a scientific process and a meeting every week. Now after a few monsoon storms all restrictions are lifted?
I think our community deserves real answers. We should have a list of the people who are responsible for and included in making these decisions. We should have the criteria that determine the thresholds for making decisions about fire restrictions and forest closures. We should have the data that was used to make the decision to keep the forest open after the Tunnel Fire and a list of other considerations besides science that are taken into account when making these decisions. Meeting minutes or transcripts should be made available to the public, and the county and Forest Service should be able to provide them.
Crap happens and sometimes there is nothing you can do to prevent it. I don’t know if having the forest closed would have prevented someone from going into the forest and burning their toilet paper. Obviously having fire restrictions in place didn’t stop them from lighting a flame, but accountability and transparency is due for the county and Forest Service now and in the future.
LAURA LOCKE
Flagstaff
