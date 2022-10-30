 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the Editor: Woman remembers DeeDeeJay with fondness

Letters

It was with great sadness to read of DeeDeeJay’s passing. She and I taught together at FJHS. She was fun, kind and caring. To her family, I wish you the best and continuing good memories of DeeDee.

LINDA BESNETTE

Highlands Ranch, Colorado

 

