I am trying to understand exactly what our various state legislators, including Arizona, intend to do with their extended power into regulating my body. They have focused on my lady parts as my mother would say, but do they intend to regulate my liver? Or face lifts? Or extend out to dentists and optometrists?

Where does their expertise in medical practice end? Will they want to attend my colonoscopy? Decide where to begin my face lift?

Has anyone examined the certification of legislators to practice medicine? Has anyone questioned their qualifications to make these decisions? I need to know because I'm going for my annual physical and I wonder who will be in the room. Does my doctor get to choose?

HARRIET YOUNG, Ph.D.

Flagstaff