Letter to the Editor: Woman aims abortion argument at justices, religious influences

Dear Sir,

Is Justice Thomas saying that because abortion rights were not anchored in the Constitution in 1787 it should not be legal in 2022? How absurd! In that case, the modern weapons that we use today would not be legal either since they are not enshrined in the constitution. Sorry gun enthusiasts, muskets and flintlocks it is.

It's true, a woman's right to an abortion is not directly mentioned in the Constitution, but freedom of and from religion is and abortion always was and still is a religious issue. Every church congregation would attest to that.

The question is will Justices Roberts, Alito, Thomas, Gorsuch, Barrett and Kavanaugh, who are all deeply religious, be able to uphold the independence and impartiality on the abortion issue as the court demands? If they can't, will they follow the enshrined conduct for judges and recuse themselves?

Justice Thomas has already shown that he has difficulties abiding by said conduct.

The personal religious views of Supreme Court justices or any other judge for that matter, should have no bearing ,directly or indirectly, on the case in front of them ,including abortion.

It's easy to pinpoint where in the world women's rights are still restricted. These countries are often theocracies, underdeveloped and poor. What type of lawmaker would want to emulate these conditions?

Sincerely,

MARGRIT NOVACK

Flagstaff

