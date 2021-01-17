 Skip to main content
Letter to the Editor: Wolf comments come at a bad time
Letter to the Editor: Wolf comments come at a bad time

I was offended by David Wolf's comments in his column of Jan. 5. Instead of information on hunting, Mr. Wolf chose to make several unsubstantiated inflammatory remarks. For me personally, the most offensive claim was that the Biden Administration has an agenda of "gun confiscation." These remarks are not accompanied by proof.

Considering the current atmosphere in our country, it is wrong to inflame society further, especially in view of the attack on our Capitol. I've been a gun safety advocate for eight years. On behalf of all gun violence victims, I'm asking that you join us in trying to reduce gun deaths, rather than trivializing the epidemic of gun violence in our country.

SUE STROBEL

Flagstaff

