Letter to the Editor: With growth on horizon, a push to be part of management process

How is Flagstaff going to meet the coming years? Growth is inevitable. To say otherwise would be slamming and locking the door that we welcomed ourselves through. On my way to work, I pass by scenic open space, trees and hills. Because I've reviewed the regional development plan, I know that these private parcels will eventually be built out, bringing with them a larger road and additional traffic lights.

Time to share a slice of home.

It’s worth it to know that my neighbors will be housed. To know that someone seeking medical treatment at our regional hub has lodging. To know that our home-grown small businesses can capture tourism dollars as they stop through. To graciously host the university that fosters and sustains outsized amenities for our town.

It's impossible to be pro-affordable-housing, yet anti-all-development. So, rather than fighting any growth, let's instead focus on how to manage together. Where can we create community connections? Trails? Transit? Parks? Mixed use? If we embrace infill and higher density development, the surrounding wild lands will be protected even as our community flourishes.

The Flagstaff Regional Plan is available online, and planning for 2045 is now underway. Take the opportunity to become a part of the process.