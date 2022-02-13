Letter to the Editor: With great money comes great transparency, local hopes

Are we now seeing attempts by the dark money billionaire class on Flagstaff's City Council elections as part of the far right's national strategy to gain political power at the local level, with sights set on a broader agenda?

It seemed a bit of a stretch that Flagstaff would be the target of such power-obsessed influence, but we only have to look at the story in the Daily Sun of Feb. 5 titled "Council candidate nets huge funding" to get a glimpse at how our local elections could be adversely changed for good by the influx of wads of cash to certain candidates from wealthy donors whose aim, as we've come to see all too well, is to fund candidates who are beholding to their donors with an ideological common interest.

The revelation that prospective Flagstaff City Council candidate Lori Matthews had landed over $25,000 for her campaign from just two wealthy outside donors in 2021 should indeed raise eyebrows. But what is even more noteworthy was when Ms. Matthews was questioned about the donations, she claimed that she had no idea that one of the donors, a Colorado billionaire, was a well-known contributor to far-right candidates across the country. She also said that her political leanings never came up.

What exactly are we to believe from this, especially when we learned that Ms. Matthews had been directed to the two donors by Arizona State Sen. Wendy Rogers, a true believer in Trump-spawned conspiracy theories and a member of the Oath Keepers militia group? And what is the likelihood that no mention would be made of her "political leanings" when she'd made her request for money from a donor who had given to the likes of Marjorie Taylor Greene, Lauren Boebert and Ted Cruz?

How Lori Matthews plans to run her campaign after these revelations we've yet to see. When asked if she would return the money, she replied that she wasn't sure yet. But it strikes me that this is either an astonishing level of political naivete not seen before in a candidate, or it's a level of transparency that has a long way to go.

RICH RUMMEL

Flagstaff

