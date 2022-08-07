Letter to the Editor: With bill, 'stay tuned for a rough ride ahead'

Re: Letter to the editor, "New bill tackling big problems backed” (8/4):
Everyone who supports this bill needs a lesson in economics. They also need to look at the party line votes.
Let's start with the definition of recession. When you have a decline in GDP in two consecutive quarters you are in a recession. The president and his economic advisers have decided to rename the recession to transition. The old saying if it looks like a duck and walks like a duck it usually is a duck.
Here is how we got there. The good-intentioned government pumped money into the economy at historic levels for two full years, forced us to pursue oil supply outside of the U.S., stopped the Keystone pipeline and declared war on all fossil fuels. What did this do? You all know the answer: gas prices went through the roof. It had little or nothing to do with Putin’s war. The prices were well on the rise prior to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Fuel cost rise and the cost of good goes up, and the consumer is left with less money to spend on critical goods.
Now the supply chain. If you were to look at the government-run ports prior to and during this crisis you would see they were woefully mismanaged. This caused shortages and increased prices. Great move on the government's part. They also directed ships to stay offshore so they would not reflect the mismanagement of the port authorities.
Now to the “Inflation Rate Reduction Act.” When the government increases the money supply, inflation is going to occur more often than not. By stimulating the economy by growing the money supply, prices will go up — fact. The cost of goods will be unstable and inflation will be with us. Our economy is not growing, it is declining. As said earlier, when you have two consecutive quarters with a decline in GDP, you are in recession. I fully believe we will have another quarter of decline and get into a much deeper recession.
I am not even going to address tax increases at this time that will also have an adverse effect on the economy. Stay tuned for a rough ride ahead.
JIM BACH
Flagstaff
