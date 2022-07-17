Letter to the Editor: Williamson supporter tired of local partisan politics

Politics bring out the ugly in people. Local elections are nonpartisan because local officials are elected to serve the unique needs and interest of the citizens in town -- not a political party. The needs and interest of the local citizens don’t come with a democrat or republican label. Fires burn down the homes of both Republicans and Democrats. Floods destroy the homes about Republicans and Democrats.

The unsheltered, the marginalized, the victimized all come from various backgrounds, colors, races, and even political affiliations, but here we are again witnessing partisan politics with attacks on the character and qualifications of one man running for mayor citing just because he’s a conservative.

Just look at how the opposition is attacking Daniel Williamson: “He must go! He’s an insurrectionist because he’s registered as a Republican. He even allowed a person ‘we’ don’t like into his church! He’s against voting rights and the LGBTQ because he is a registered Republican. So let’s take him off the ballot so no one has the right or even ability to vote for him. Why? because we know what’s best for Flagstaff. We can’t leave it to the voters. We try to remove him from the ballot but failed so now we must incite ignorant fear and doubt into the voters heads to prevent them from voting for a dirty Republican.” These vitriolic accusations are actually coming out of one of the opposing candidate’s camp.

Daniel Williamson has spent his entire career serving marginalized people, showing up after a local disaster to fill sand bags, and bring food and gift bags to the nurses and first responders in the face of the COVID crisis. He serves as a president of Sunnyside neighborhood. Yes, he was a pastor. His church was out in the community assisting others in their time of need. He has principles and is a trusted leader. Flagstaff needs new leadership.

LORI MATTHEWS

Flagstaff