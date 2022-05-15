Letter to the Editor: Williams man wants officials to think twice about opening of pit mine

This letter is provided to share specific issues regarding Bill Williams Mountain, the Cataract Creek Wash watershed and an open pit pozzolan (volcanic ash) mine that Drake Cement Company is planning to open within this watershed. My goal is to point out why this mine should not be approved.

Bill Williams Mountain was identified by both the City of Williams and the U.S. Forest Service as a critical resource deserving special protection from catastrophic wildfire in the Greater Williams Area Community Wildfire Protection Plan (2005). It is an important sacred site and traditional use area to several Southwestern tribes and has been determined eligible as a traditional cultural property.

The Cataract Creek watershed lies within Drake’s mining claim boundary. The City of Williams relies heavily on this watershed to provide water to the City of Williams reservoirs for its domestic drinking water. Any large natural or mining operation caused wildfire on the mountain would likely result in flooding, which could run into Cataract Creek. This would result in long-lasting impacts and could potentially prove catastrophic.

The Forest Service should be thinking prevention versus mitigation. Mitigation means to reduce the severity of the human and material damage caused by the disaster. Prevention is to ensure that human action or natural phenomena do not result in disaster or emergency.

A mine located in this location would also degrade camping, hiking, hunting and tourism. It would further degrade Mexican Spotted Owl habitat. It would require dust control due to pozzolan containing crystalline silica, which upon long-term exposure may produce bronchitis, silicosis and potentially lung cancer.

Flagstaff residents should take notice as Drake is expanding its mining footprint in northern Arizona. This is now more of a regional issue, and I think the EPA needs to analyze the significant cumulative effects of open pit mines. Especially when they are in close proximity to rural residential areas. The Forest Service should refrain from issuing mining leases in watersheds and sensitive ecosystems.

GREG STROUD

Williams

