Letter to the Editor: Willful ignorance is still ignorance
Letter to the Editor: Willful ignorance is still ignorance

Letters

President Trump has repeatedly told us that the reason the U.S. has so many COVID infections and deaths is that we have so many tests. His message: to control the pandemic, stop the testing. The southwestern U.S. is experiencing a persistent severe drought and record-breaking temperatures attributable to global climate change. Do you suppose if we stop reading our thermometers and rain gauges, we can control climate change?

ODIN CHRISTENSEN

Flagstaff

