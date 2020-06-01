Letter to the Editor: Will you ship my letter across the country for 55 cents?
I love the post office! Since March 28, I have sent 46 personal letters.

I have also sent and received important checks and, praise be, jury duty.

We need our postal service. So far, I have not found anyone willing to drive a letter from Flagstaff to rural New Hampshire for 55 cents.

Please, pay attention Kyrsten Sinema, Tom O'Halleran and Martha McSally, Support the U.S. Postal Service.

ANN MONTGOMERY

Flagstaff

