Letter to the Editor: Will you ship my letter across the country for 55 cents?

I love the post office! Since March 28, I have sent 46 personal letters.
I have also sent and received important checks and, praise be, jury duty.
We need our postal service. So far, I have not found anyone willing to drive a letter from Flagstaff to rural New Hampshire for 55 cents.
Please, pay attention Kyrsten Sinema, Tom O'Halleran and Martha McSally, Support the U.S. Postal Service.
ANN MONTGOMERY
Flagstaff
