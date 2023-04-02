H20.

Earth would be a parched desert without it. All life depends on a reliable source of it. Some suspect that it arrived on Earth from outer space.

That said, I don’t like it measured in feet! Over 13 feet this winter season alone! All the plowing, salting, sanding, shoveling, melting and refreezing. Dirty snow on cars, inside homes and piled along the roadside.

We better have a glorious spring and fabulous summer to make up for all this.

DAVE SAVAGE

Williams