The recent case in Texas, where a federal judge ruled that the Food and Drug Administration should not have approved the abortion drug Mifepristone, is just another one of many attacks on reproductive rights.

Barely a year ago, the United States Supreme Court overturned their own 1973 decision in Roe v. Wade, sending the regulation of abortion back to the states. This latest case will not result in sending this issue back to the states; it will prevent the sale of this drug nationwide.

If you look at the larger picture you will realize that the Texas judge’s ruling is also an attack on a federal regulatory agency. What could be at stake in the Mifepristone case is the ability of any regulatory agency to regulate anything. In general, Conservatives do not like regulations and they do not like regulatory agencies. This case is destined to go before the Supreme Court very soon. This may all seem alarmist but consider that barely a year ago, the Supreme Court overturned 50 years of settled law.

If the Supreme Court upholds the Texas judge’s ruling, we will see another erosion of reproductive rights and the possibility that some federal agencies may no longer be able to make regulatory decisions. Three of the last four nominees to the high court lied when asked if they would overturn Roe v. Wade. Can they be trusted to make the right decision now?

JEFF GOULDEN

Flagstaff