Letter to the Editor: Why McCarthy, Sweet are this voter's pick for city council

Firstly, I completely agree with Councilmember Aslan’s letter to the editor in the Daily Sun, Oct. 14, endorsing Jim McCarthy for reelection to our Council. There are some excellent reasons there for why we should reelect him to remain on this critical governing body.
I have spoken with Councilmember McCarthy personally on issues of importance to me. And here’s what I’ve gleaned from those. All councilmembers will listen to us. However, Jim not only listens, he shows that he understands deeply and is willing to reflect back that understanding to you so that you know that he “gets it” as well. And then he realizes what he still needs to find out in order to make a cogent decision that will be reflected in his vote. Very important to earning our trust and confidence that he will not misrepresent us.
While no councilmember can reasonably tell us exactly how they will vote, the most essential thing is wisdom and integrity that will guide their decision. I believe Jim has those so we can place our confidence in them. Quite a while ago I attended a P & Z public hearing. I noticed Jim was the only one from Council there. I realized he was there to learn and understand more. This is not optional for any councilmember. We all talk about “continuing education” but how many take it seriously? Jim does and this is of extreme importance in our constantly changing complex world. That is why my vote will be cast for him.
What about Miranda Sweet? Ms. Sweet’s “viewpoint” in the Oct. 11 Daily Sun shows that she can “think outside the box” to come up with solutions that work for both sides of the aisle simultaneously, and that she realizes how crucial conversations with the public are in obtaining and advocating for what really works. This requires creativity because the times are so challenging and complex. Absolutely crucial if we are to have a viable and workable society. That is why I will vote for her.
PHIL GOLDBLATT
Flagstaff
