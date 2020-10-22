Letter to the Editor: Why McCarthy, Sweet are this voter's pick for city council

Firstly, I completely agree with Councilmember Aslan’s letter to the editor in the Daily Sun, Oct. 14, endorsing Jim McCarthy for reelection to our Council. There are some excellent reasons there for why we should reelect him to remain on this critical governing body.

I have spoken with Councilmember McCarthy personally on issues of importance to me. And here’s what I’ve gleaned from those. All councilmembers will listen to us. However, Jim not only listens, he shows that he understands deeply and is willing to reflect back that understanding to you so that you know that he “gets it” as well. And then he realizes what he still needs to find out in order to make a cogent decision that will be reflected in his vote. Very important to earning our trust and confidence that he will not misrepresent us.