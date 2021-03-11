Letter to the Editor: Why isn’t the climate crisis news every day?

Climate affects every aspect of life on every part of the Earth, including Arizona. The heat in central Arizona is becoming unbearable, with hundreds of deaths and thousands of emergency room visits every summer. In Coconino County we’re getting less snow during the winter and what snow we get doesn’t last as long. Our county’s range lands are drying up with over 80% reductions in plant growth. This and higher winds during the fall are making ranchers haul more water and feed. Why aren’t these stories the Daily Sun headlines every day?

Our forest is drying up and the risk of catastrophic wildfire gets ever higher. Species are fleeing northward and up the mountainside to survive. We now see coatimundi in Flagstaff on a regular basis and the numbers of javelina and roadrunners are increasing. Isn’t this news worth reporting?

Hundreds to thousands of refugees arrive at our southern border every year. Most are from Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras. Why are they fleeing their homes? It is primarily because climate change is making droughts worse in those countries -- 24.9 million climate refugees fled their homes in 2019 and the World Bank projects there will be 143 million climate refugees every year by 2050. Seventeen million of those will be from Latin America. This seems worthy of some headlines.