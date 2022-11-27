 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter to the Editor: 'Why do deniers hate American democracy?'

  • 0
Letters

The pride of America has been our democracy, expressed through elections. Why did election deniers, a minority of voters, threaten the Maricopa County chairperson into protective seclusion? Because they didn’t get their way? Why have several counties delayed election certification despite landslide victories for their presumed chosen ones? Because they didn’t get their way? Why do deniers hate American democracy? Because they didn’t get their way.

The imposition of their authoritarianian theocracy is a ghastly danger to America.

VIC SMITH

Flagstaff

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)