Letter to the Editor: Why are you carrying a gun?

Many of us that regularly carry a firearm in public (either concealed or in the open) have been asked why would we choose to do that? A recent survey found that 32% (81 million individuals) of adults in this country own at least one firearm. More than half of them (56%) choose to carry one for personal defense. That begs the question: why would so many people, many of whom we many know and trust, feel the need to live their lives armed?
Those who carry hear from some politicians and many in the media that having a firearm is irresponsible and may put others at risk. Some folks that see someone with a firearm feel alarmed and question the need.
Since 2010, here in Arizona, anyone that can legally own a firearm is also legally allowed to carry it either in the open or concealed. No additional permit is required. As a result, we don’t really know just how many folks we see every day are carrying a firearm, but some suggest it could be as many as 1 in 10.
So, what motivates all these people to carry a firearm? Is there any benefit to being armed in public? What about the risks?
While motivations are likely wide ranging, some of the more common include:
-- People that are less able to defend themselves find that having a firearm can neutralize the advantage that a stronger/larger aggressor has over them.
-- A prior experience where if they had a firearm, the results would have been different.
-- Simply living/working in an area prone to higher rates of violence.
What about the benefits? Does having a firearm actually provide you with any additional personal security? That answer is a resounding yes. A Georgetown University study found that nearly a third of firearm owners have used a firearm in personal defense (including defensive display). The study further shows that a firearm is used 1.7 million times a year in personal defense. In almost all of those cases, no shots are fired, and no one is injured.
ROB WILSON
Flagstaff
