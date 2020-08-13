You have permission to edit this article.
Letter to the Editor: Who says Flagstaff must grow?
Letter to the Editor: Who says Flagstaff must grow?

Letters

Is it pure greed, the almighty dollar, Flagstaff City Council or the Coconino Board of Supervisors who continually give up precious land, water, scenic beauty and our way of life to NAU and developers from Phoenix, California and Texas? What's next after Schultz Pass housing, 89A meadow and soon the Butler/4th Street "freeway" to Pine Canyon?

We know about the "$$$$ talks and -- walks" thing, but what will be the end of quality of life for Flagstaff residents who live here for just that reason? We are getting closer every day. Stop the madness!

DOUG MILLER

Flagstaff

