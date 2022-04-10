Letter to the Editor: 'Who is the Grand Canyon Trust fighting for?'

On March 26, 2022, representatives from the Grand Canyon Trust (GCT) provided the Arizona Daily Sun with misleading and unscientific claims.

GCT claims it safeguards the environment and supports Indigenous communities, but appears to actually be against improving both. The White Mesa Mill has an impeccable environmental record, and its operations are helping the U.S. reach its climate agenda goals, lessening our dependence on foreign nations and creating clean-energy jobs.

The GCT falsely claims that operations at the mill are polluting air and groundwater. As a highly regulated facility, the mill follows state and federal regulations, including a stringent groundwater permit issued by the state.

It seems the GCT would rather see the Navajo Community continue to suffer from the Cold War legacy of uranium mining than allow the mill to address those issues in the clean up, recycling and responsible disposal of those materials.

As the U.S. moves to reduce reliance on other countries for materials needed for clean-energy and advanced technologies, the mill is leading the way to onshore the rare earth supply chain.

The mill is producing commercial quantities of the most advanced rare earth element material in the U.S., which will potentially allow us to invest millions of dollars in San Juan County. Through our new San Juan County Clean Energy Foundation, we will fund education, health, Indigenous and environmental initiatives.

The mill is the only conventional U.S. uranium mill and is vital to producing the fuel needed to power nuclear energy plants. If we’re serious about halting climate change and achieving net-zero emissions by 2050, nuclear energy must be part of the equation.

The GCT is effective at manipulating facts and spreading falsehoods to perpetuate fear and distrust. Who is the Grand Canyon Trust fighting for?

MARK CHALMERS

President and CEO of Energy Fuels

