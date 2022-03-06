Letter to the Editor: Who exactly is Rogers representing?

Our Arizona State Senator for District 6, Wendy Rodgers, has never represented me or anyone I know that lives in northern Arizona. She has never showed up for any meetings requested of her to discuss issues pertaining to northern Arizona and yet, in what I can only believe is her pact with the devil, made appearances in other states to suggest that gallows should be built for her political opponents. I guess that means me and most of my friends.

I would consider trying to confront her about her disgusting, racist and threatening speech, but I'm sure she packs a gun and is willing to use it at any moment. She must be removed from the Arizona State Senate as she has never represented sane people in Arizona and her speech is only creating violence and bigotry amongst her followers.

I can't believe it has taken me so long to write this, but I guess I was hoping she would somehow come around to sanity. She is dangerous and must be removed. Our state and country is in too much peril for the likes of Wendy Rogers and her beliefs.

KATHRYN BORDWELL

Flagstaff

