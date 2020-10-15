Letter to the Editor: Where were Republicans during LD6 Candidates Debate?

I watched with interest the LD6 Candidates Debate sponsored by the Clean Elections Campaign a few nights ago. Three well-qualified, knowledgeable and enthusiastic candidates (Coral Evans, Art Babbott And Felicia French) shared their vision of the future for our district, emphasizing their willingness to work for quality education for our children and an economy that works for everyone.
The only thing missing was Republicans. Enough said.
SARAH KING
Flagstaff
